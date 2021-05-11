Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $35.75 to $38.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.53.

TRMLF stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

