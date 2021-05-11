Total Energy Services (TOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$83.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.00 million.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

TSE:TOT opened at C$4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$4.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.60.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$398,730. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 183,880 shares of company stock worth $736,571.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.