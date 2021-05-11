TopBuild Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for TopBuild in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will earn $3.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TopBuild’s FY2021 earnings at $10.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.94 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.54.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $223.80 on Monday. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $80.77 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

