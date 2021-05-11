Topaz Resources (OTCMKTS:TOPZ) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Topaz Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOPZ) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 2,904 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

About Topaz Resources (OTCMKTS:TOPZ)

Topaz Resources, Inc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It focuses on production, acquisition, and developmental drilling opportunities within proven producing areas of north, central, and west Texas. The company was formerly known as Kids Germ Defense Corp. and changed its name to Topaz Resources, Inc in April 2010.

