Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. 159,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,902,748. The company has a market cap of $337.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.57. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

