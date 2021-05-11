TON Token (TON) Price Hits $0.0224 on Top Exchanges

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, TON Token has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One TON Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TON Token has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $162,614.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00082843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00105641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.09 or 0.00777144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00052470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,852.55 or 0.08747872 BTC.

TON Token Coin Profile

TON Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

TON Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TON Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TON Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

