Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Sells $66,950.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

