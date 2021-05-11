TitanSwap (TITAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26.00 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded 116.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for about $5.40 or 0.00009527 BTC on popular exchanges. TitanSwap has a market cap of $288.36 million and $26.00 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00084033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00060482 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00064711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00107533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.45 or 0.00782426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,300.65 or 0.09352550 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TITAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.