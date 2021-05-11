thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €9.50 by Morgan Stanley

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.65 ($14.88).

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €11.67 ($13.73) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.93.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

