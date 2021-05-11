Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 123 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,031,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,765,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,148.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,564,000 after buying an additional 120,528 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,410,000 after buying an additional 72,728 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO opened at $287.83 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.