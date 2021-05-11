Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,450 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $2,005,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 385,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,331,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 13.6% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

ALB opened at $159.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.96. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.83%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

