Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19 billion-$6.22 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.70.

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.12. 32,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average of $84.71. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $99.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

