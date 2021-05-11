Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.36

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $50.52 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00062419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00315451 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00029789 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010643 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.