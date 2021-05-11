Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT Lowered to $39.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 103.23% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

