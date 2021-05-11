The Wendy’s (WEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Wendy’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

