The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $278.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHW. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $304.83.

NYSE:SHW opened at $288.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $176.06 and a one year high of $293.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 87,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 896.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

