The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Down to $20.31

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.31, but opened at $18.71. The RealReal shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 55,841 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REAL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $185,287.50. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $532,906.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,873 shares of company stock valued at $837,503. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,899,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $38,359,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in The RealReal by 26.4% during the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,717,000 after purchasing an additional 587,300 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at $11,119,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The RealReal by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 563,946 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal Company Profile (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

