The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Board Announces Stock Buyback Program

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ODP stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.12. 393,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,736. The ODP has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The ODP will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

ODP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other The ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

