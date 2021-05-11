The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,467,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,412 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $546,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.56. 34,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,608. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $234.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

