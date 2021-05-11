The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 976,212 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,992,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 976,212 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $351,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 702,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,241,633. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $189.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.95, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

