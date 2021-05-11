The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820,832 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $454,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEPC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,134. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

BEPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

