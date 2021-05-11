The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229,041 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $788,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

NYSE WCN traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $122.02. The stock had a trading volume of 38,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,251. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

