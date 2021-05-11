The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 377,033 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,479,413 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,033 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.54% of Bank of Montreal worth $389,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.91. 36,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $98.28.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

