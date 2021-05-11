The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 130,359 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,359 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.31% of Danaher worth $493,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

DHR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.25. 19,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $261.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,048 shares of company stock worth $7,936,729 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.