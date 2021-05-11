The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Manitowoc from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Shares of MTW opened at $26.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $915.79 million, a PE ratio of -77.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $2,430,000. Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 223,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.