The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.77-1.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The Macerich also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.770-1.970 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAC. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $10.55.

The Macerich stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.11. 293,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,209,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.76 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

