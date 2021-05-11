The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

LEV opened at $17.31 on Friday. The Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The Lion Electric by 497.2% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after buying an additional 2,013,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $6,840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $4,978,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.