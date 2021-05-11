The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJM stock opened at $138.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $139.57.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

