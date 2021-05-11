The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
HHC opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.69 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $113.20.
In related news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
