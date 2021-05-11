The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HHC opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.69 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $113.20.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

