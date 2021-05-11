The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.88) EPS.
HHC opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $113.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.69 and a beta of 1.60.
In other news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About The Howard Hughes
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.