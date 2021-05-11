The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Announces Earnings Results

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The Howard Hughes’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.88) EPS.

HHC opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.69 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $113.20.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

In other news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HHC. BWS Financial increased their price target on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.