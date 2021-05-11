The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Announces Earnings Results

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The Howard Hughes’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.88) EPS.
HHC opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.69 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $113.20.
In other news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
