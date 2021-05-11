The Home Depot (HD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) recently:

5/11/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $288.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $360.00.

5/4/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $288.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $288.00 to $375.00.

4/26/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $305.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $310.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – The Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $305.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $310.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/25/2021 – The Home Depot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $319.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – The Home Depot is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – The Home Depot is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HD traded down $6.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $334.31. 62,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,449,537. The firm has a market cap of $359.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.20 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.49.

Get The Home Depot Inc alerts:

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.