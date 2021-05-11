The Home Depot (HD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) recently:
- 5/11/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $288.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $360.00.
- 5/4/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $288.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $288.00 to $375.00.
- 4/26/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $305.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $310.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – The Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/14/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $305.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $310.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2021 – The Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 3/25/2021 – The Home Depot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $319.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – The Home Depot is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – The Home Depot is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of HD traded down $6.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $334.31. 62,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,449,537. The firm has a market cap of $359.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.20 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.49.
The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
