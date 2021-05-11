The Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter. The Green Organic Dutchman had a negative return on equity of 91.77% and a negative net margin of 2,016.01%.

Get The Green Organic Dutchman alerts:

Shares of TGODF stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $152.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.48. The Green Organic Dutchman has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered The Green Organic Dutchman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

About The Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.