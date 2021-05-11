The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The GEO Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.570-0.590 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 2.230-2.310 EPS.

Shares of GEO opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEO. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.