The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Tops $0.0238

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00021696 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.89 or 0.00281962 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001562 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000812 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000088 BTC.

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

