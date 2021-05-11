The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.050-6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.87 billion-$16.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.98 billion.

NYSE:EL traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $298.39. 898,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,107. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.95, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, insider John Demsey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.90, for a total transaction of $449,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,848.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,183,787 shares of company stock valued at $618,588,035. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.