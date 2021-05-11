The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $337.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.00.

NYSE:EL opened at $298.39 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a PE ratio of 181.95, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,183,787 shares of company stock valued at $618,588,035 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

