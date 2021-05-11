The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 72,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,614,938. The company has a market capitalization of $233.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.