The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $13,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.14.

NYSE:BA opened at $232.93 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.28.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

