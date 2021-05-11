The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.00

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 146329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.57 and a beta of 0.74.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Andersons by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,985,000 after buying an additional 234,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Andersons by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Andersons by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 591,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in The Andersons by 164.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 336,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Andersons by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 28,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

