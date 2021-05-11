TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%.

TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.00. 35,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

