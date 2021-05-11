TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Trading 8.2% Higher

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.53. 22,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 263,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 373.33%.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,465.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $416,000.00. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

