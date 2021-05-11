TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect TFF Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TFFP stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $227.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.47. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $21.14.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 715,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,235,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,290,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Rocamboli sold 20,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $337,101.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 790,006 shares of company stock valued at $11,284,351 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

