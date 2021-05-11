Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,603 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after purchasing an additional 828,870 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,326 shares of company stock worth $28,655,510 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

