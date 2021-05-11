Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,578 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

In related news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,183,787 shares of company stock valued at $618,588,035 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $298.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.80. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

