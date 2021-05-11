Texas Permanent School Fund Has $9.76 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $157.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.08. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $160.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

