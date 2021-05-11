Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 487.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of ICE opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.12. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

