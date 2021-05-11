Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.4% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tesla were worth $216,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 10.1% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,880 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $66,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,053,529 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $18.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $610.28. The company had a trading volume of 309,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,219,355. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $686.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $667.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.46, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.66 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

