Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,495. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $23.20.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

