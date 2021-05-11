TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.30.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $442.30 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $435,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $580,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $6,329,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $9,264,000.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

